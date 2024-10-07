Cop injured in PTI-police clashes breathes his last

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday mourned the martyrdom of a policeman who succumbed to injuries sustained during violent riots that erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests in Islamabad turned deadly.

Condemning the tragic incident, PM Shehbaz castigated the Imran Khan-founded party, accusing it of always adopting the path of violence under the guise of protest. The premier’s comments came after a policeman, Abdul Hameed, was attacked by miscreants and badly tortured while performing his duties at Chungi Number 26 on GT Road.

Later, the cop – reportedly subjected to violence after being “kidnapped” – succumbed to his injuries.

The law and order situation in Islamabad remained volatile as PTI tried to stage a protest at D-Chowk, despite the imposition of Section 144 (which bars political activities and gatherings) in the twin cities to ensure security ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s meeting. The prime minister, while offering condolences to the martyr’s family, said the former ruling party had attacked the PTV building and broken the gate of Parliament House in the past.

In this regard, PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

Later, the prime minister said that no one would be allowed to destabilise Pakistan’s economy and that all upcoming international events in Pakistan would take place as scheduled. He made the remarks while talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him in Lahore. The premier said the situation was rapidly returning to normalcy and that the development of the economy and the nation’s prosperity were the top priorities of his government.

He appreciated the interior minister, Islamabad administration, and Islamabad Police for maintaining law and order in the federal capital. Naqvi also expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Islamabad police personnel, offering his condolences to the family of the martyred officer.