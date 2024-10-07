Argentine Ambassador meets Chief Minister Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met H.E Mr. Sebastian Sayus, Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan to discuss various options to promote cooperation in the fields of livestock, agriculture, information technology and other industrial sectors. She agreed to launch a pilot project of silos in Okara.

Madam Chief Minister said,”Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Argentina are improving.” She added,”Measures will be taken to increase business-to-business interaction between the two countries.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”We want to benefit from Argentina’s meat processing technology.” She added,”There is a need to further promote trade with Argentina in the fields of livestock, sports and surgical equipment.” She highlighted,”Government is ensuring the provision of all facilities including security to foreign investors in Pakistan.”

Madam Chief Minister underscored,”In Punjab, the immense investment opportunities in various sectors can be taken advantage of.”

Argentinian Ambassador H.E Mr. Sebastian Sayus said,”Cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceutical, information technology and industrial sectors will be further promoted.” He added,”We want to work with Punjab in the field of Livestock and Biotechnology.” He vowed,”I will play a role in improving government-to-government and business-to-business coordination to promote trade.” H.E Mr. Sebastian Sayus said,”We will also provide technical assistance to Punjab in the field of food security.”

Argentina’s Deputy Head of Mission H.E Mrs Erica Lucero, Senator Pervez Rashid and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also attended the meeting.

“Violence and terrorism are not allowed under the guise of protest. You will get an answer,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while strongly condemning acts of violence and terrorism by PTI protestors in which a constable of Islamabad, Police embraced martyrdom. She added, “People ask, what kind of peaceful protest it was in which hundreds of police officers were attacked and injured.” She highlighted, “The movement has taken the form of an armed group.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Because of the so-called protest, people’s business was affected, millions of citizens faced problems.” She added, “Torturing others and committing violence against the police officers, deputed to protect life and property of people, is what kind of politics?” She underscored, “There should be no mercy and exemption for those who take the path of violence and terrorism.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the incident. She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of the martyred Constable Hameed Shah. She also strongly condemned violence on constable Hameed Shah Shaheed and other duty personnel.