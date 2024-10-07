President expresses condolence with Shaheed Lt Col Ali’s family

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday arrived at the residence of martyred Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali in Faisalabad to express condolence with the bereaved family.

The president offered Fateha for the departed soul, expressed sympathy with the martyr’s family and also prayed for their patience, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali embraced Shahadat while fighting with terrorists in North Waziristan, the other day.

On behalf of the nation, the president paid tribute to the services and valour of Shaheed Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali. The president appreciated the affection and passion of sacrifice of late Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaheed and his family for the country.

The entire nation valued the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families, he said, adding that the nation would not forget its martyrs and their sacrifices.