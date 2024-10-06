Toddler among 4 dead in migrant Channel crossings

A two-year-old boy and three adults died overnight after two boats crowded with migrants got into difficulty while attempting the perilous Channel crossing from France to England, French officials said Saturday.

The latest tragedies bring to 51 the number of migrants who have died attempting to reach England from France so far this year, according to Jacques Billant, France’s prefect for the Pas-de-Calais region.

In one incident, a child was found unresponsive in an overloaded dinghy when migrants issued a call for assistance on Saturday morning.

The boat, carrying nearly 90 people, had suffered engine failure off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France. The boy could not be saved, officials said.

Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor Guirec Le Bras said the child, born in Germany to a Somali mother, had been crushed to death.

Fourteen other migrants were picked up by French officials, including a 17-year-old teenager who had to be hospitalised with burns to his legs, officials said.

The other passengers continued their journey. While French officials try to stop migrants launching their boats, for safety reasons they say they do not intervene once they are at sea except for rescues.

In the second incident, another boat overcrowded with migrants suffered engine failure off the coast of Calais. In the subsequent panic, several people fell overboard and had to be rescued.

But rescue teams found the bodies of two men and a woman aged around 30 at the bottom of the boat, Billant said.

The three were “probably crushed, suffocated and drowned” in the water at the bottom of the boat, he added. One of the adult victims was Vietnamese, and the other two were of “African origin,” said prosecutors.