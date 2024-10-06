Of Mountains and Seas: Lahore Biennale Foundation commences groundbreaking third edition

The Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) proudly commenced ‘Of Mountains and Seas’, the highly anticipated third edition of the Lahore Biennale (LB03), curated by the acclaimed John Tain. This year’s Biennale builds on the momentum of the previous editions, first introduced in 2018, and presents a bold exploration of ecologies and sustainable futures, showcasing the power of art in addressing pressing global challenges.

With the theme Of Mountains and Seas, the Biennale will feature the work of over 60 artists from more than 30 countries, offering site-specific exhibits and immersive installations that address environmental degradation while also spotlighting indigenous heritage and vernacular knowledge as transformative tools for sustainability. The third edition highlights Pakistan’s unique perspective and connects it to broader conversations within the Global South.

“As a public-facing organisation, the Lahore Biennale Foundation is committed to creating sustained and meaningful cultural programming,” said Qudsia Rahim, Executive Director of LBF. “Given the relative scarcity of regional dialogues within South Asia, the Biennale aims to foster a deeper and multifaceted exchange within Asia and the rest of the world and to contribute to a shared and sustainable future. At the same time, the city of Lahore becomes a wonderful catalyst for engaging local audiences with contemporary art and incorporating regional artists into the global art scene.”

This year’s Biennale will be hosted across several iconic locations, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites: the Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens, both iconic masterpieces from the Mughal era. These venues, rich in cultural history, will serve as a backdrop for new commissions and installations that fuse the past with present environmental challenges.

Curator John Tain emphasizes the dialogue between the historic and the contemporary in Of Mountains and Seas, stating, “By placing historic sites in dialogue with contemporary works, LB03 brings to light the ways Lahore’s celebrated culture and architecture, long understood to symbolize its connections to Asia and Europe, also intersect with contemporary discussions on sustainability. These local and vernacular forms, present everywhere in the city’s architecture, art, cuisine, and literature, are vital alternatives to the extractivism plaguing modern societies.”

Raza Ali Dada, Lead Architect & Scenographer for LB03, shares, “LBF prioritises the city and its urban spaces when planning the spatial design of its exhibitions and projects. The rediscovery and reappropriation of these locations are crucial means of public engagement and have initiated new and regenerative projects across Lahore. Our design approach honors the artists’ visions while staying sensitive to sustainability concerns.”

John Tain further comments, “By positioning Lahore as a strategic location for global efforts to mitigate and adapt to the climate crisis, LB03 signals the need to shift agency for environmental discourse to the very societies that will be most affected.”

The Biennale will run from October 6 to November 8, 2024, and will be free and open to the public.