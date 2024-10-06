Speeding car-rickshaw collision kills 4 in Kot Addu

A devastating collision between a speeding car and an auto-rickshaw near Tonsa Mor in Punjab claimed at least the lives of four individuals, including two women and a child on early Sunday morning. According to police officials, the high-speed car crashed into the rickshaw, resulting in the instantaneous death of the rickshaw driver and two female passengers, a private news channel reported. The child succumbed to injuries shortly thereafter, 1122 officials added. Eyewitnesses reported that the occupants of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning their vehicle.The deceased woman and child were identified as residents of Vehari. Their bodies were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kot Addu for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. However, no arrests have been made so far.