Mobile, Internet restored in Islamabad after 51-hour shutdown

After a prolonged suspension of 51 hours, mobile and internet services have finally been restored in the federal capital. The shutdown had caused significant disruption to communication across Islamabad, affecting both residents and businesses.

The recent service disruption is part of a larger pattern of internet shutdowns across Pakistan over the past year.

Authorities have intermittently suspended mobile and internet services, primarily citing security concerns during political protests, large gatherings, and sensitive national events.

These shutdowns while aimed at maintaining order have raised concerns about the impact on daily life, businesses, and access to information.

In the latest instance, the shutdown coincided with ongoing political protests in the capital leading to widespread communication blackouts.

As services resume, the capital is returning to normalcy, though the recurring shutdowns remain a point of contention for many.