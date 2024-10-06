8 dead, 1,504 injured in 1,411 RTCs in Punjab

Eight persons were killed and 1504 injured in 1411 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 708 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 796 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 810 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 544 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 290 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 297 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 119 in with 121 victims and at third Gujranwala with 84 RTCs and 87 victims. According to the data 1307 motorbikes, 82 auto-rickshaws, 122 motorcars, 34 vans, 10 passenger buses, 22 truck and 117 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.