Tragic car drift ends in death of 28-year-old rider in Lahore

In a heartbreaking incident, a 28-year-old man lost his life while three others were critically injured when a car drift went horribly wrong in Lahore’s Karim Block, Iqbal Town.

The ill-fated vehicle, driven recklessly over a stretch of one kilometre, crashed into a tree, resulting in the tragic death of Hamza, a vibrant young man in the prime of his life.

Eyewitnesses described the moment as terrifying, with the car dangerously swerving at high speed before the fatal collision.

The impact was so severe that it instantly claimed Hamza’s life and left his three companions severely injured, fighting for their lives.

The police have launched an investigation into the tragic accident, and those injured remain in critical condition at a local hospital.