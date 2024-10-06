Punjab health deptt confirms 109 new dengue cases in Punjab

The tally of dengue cases reached 2,498 after the registration of 109 fresh cases in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Punjab Health Department sources confirmed 109 new dengue cases were registered on Sunday, with Rawalpindi bearing the brunt of the outbreak, reporting 98 cases. Lahore and Attock each registered 2 cases, while one case was recorded each in Gujranwala, Chakwal, Sialkot, Mianwali, Lodhran, Multan, and Chiniot.

During the past week alone, 964 new cases of Dengue have been reported. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that all necessary precautions measures were in place to manage the outbreak. Public sector hospitals across the province are well-stocked with medicines and treatments to handle the cases.

The Health Department issued an advisory urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to minimize mosquito breeding and reduce the spread of the virus. Public cooperation is critical as health teams continue their efforts across the province to control the situation.

For further information, treatment, or complaints, citizens can contact the free helpline at 1033.