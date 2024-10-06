Immunization campaign launched to protect children from 12 diseases

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in collaboration with District administration has launched an immunization campaign aimed at protecting children from twelve (12) diseases. The initiative targets the vaccination of 53,000 children under the age of five. Deputy Commissioner Sarmat Salim Khan kicked off the campaign at Molve Gee Hospital by administering vaccinations to children. The campaign would continue up to Oct 30. Talking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner urged parents to ensure their children got vaccinated at designated District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs). He sought the local community’s support to achieve immunization targets.