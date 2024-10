Thuram treble fires Inter past Torino and up to second

Marcus Thuram shot Inter Milan second in Serie A with a hat-trick in Saturday’s 3-2 win over 10-man Torino which moved the champions to within two points of league leaders Napoli.

France forward Thuram headed home first-half crosses from Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi before bundling in his third on the hour mark to give Inter a narrow, but deserved win at the San Siro.

Inter can be overtaken by both Juventus, who host Cagliari, and AC Milan on Sunday with their local rivals at Fiorentina in the weekend’s final fixture before the international break.

Thuram leads the scoring charts in Italy’s top flight with seven goals alongside Mateo Retegui, who hit a treble of his own in Atalanta’s 5-1 hammering of Genoa earlier on Saturday. “It’s been a few matches since I last scored but it was more important that the team won tonight,” said Thuram to Sky.

“Being top scorer doesn’t interest me, the only thing that counts is that Inter win matches.” Back to near full strength, after the second string hammered Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter won their third straight match in all competitions since losing the Milan derby last month.

Thuram was involved in everything good Inter did going forward and was also left in agony on the ground by Guillermo Maripan’s awful tackle in the 20th minute which left Torino a man down. The 27-year-old could easily have been seriously injured but instead he punished Torino five minutes later with the first of two almost identical headers, the second of which came in the 35th minute.