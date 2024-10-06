Bagnaia sets ‘example’ with Japan MotoGP win to cut gap on Martin

Francesco Bagnaia hailed an “example” weekend after winning the Japan MotoGP ahead of championship front-runner Jorge Martin on Sunday to cut the Spaniard’s lead to 10 points with four races remaining.

The Italian defending world champion overtook pole-sitter Pedro Acosta on the first lap at Motegi and stayed in front to finish 1.189sec ahead of Martin with Marc Marquez third.

Ducati rider Bagnaia also won Saturday’s sprint race to leave Japan 11 points closer to Pramac’s Martin than he was at the start of the weekend. “I want to keep the championship — I have to try to recover points every time but without taking risks,” said Bagnaia.

“It’s not easy but this weekend started well and we have to take it like an example for the next ones.

“We have to try to follow what we did this weekend, to work in a perfect way and try to always do the best job possible in the race,” he added.

The next leg is the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island in two weeks’ time.

It was Bagnaia’s eighth Grand Prix win of 2024, his highest tally in a single season, and his first in Japan.

Martin, who is chasing his first world title, started from 11th on the grid after crashing in qualifying.

He finished fourth in the sprint race.

The Spaniard said he was happy with his Grand Prix runner-up finish despite a late surge that saw him eat into Bagnaia’s lead with a handful of laps remaining.

“For sure, being that close to Pecco (Bagnaia) I wanted to give it a try, so I never gave up,” said Martin.

“I pushed until the end. Then, three laps to go I had some moments so I said ‘OK Jorge, it’s time to relax and think about the points’.”

The championship moves to Thailand after the Australia MotoGP, then visits Malaysia before finishing the season in Valencia.

“I feel grateful, grateful to be here, that I can battle like last year. I feel stronger, so let’s go for it,” said Martin.

“There are some races where I feel a bit better, some others where Pecco is a bit better. The target is to bring it to Valencia and have the chance to win it.”

Acosta was on MotoGP pole for the first time, but he slid out with 21 laps to go from second place behind Bagnaia to complete a miserable weekend for the Spanish rookie, who also crashed in Saturday’s sprint.

Italy’s Enea Bastianini finished fourth and remains third in the standings, two points ahead of Spain’s six-time world champion Marquez.

Under cloudy skies and no rain, Acosta held off Bagnaia on the first turn but the Italian took the lead soon after.