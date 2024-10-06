Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

Defending champions Australia and fellow heavyweights England enjoyed winning starts at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday, shrugging off the crushing heat and humidity of Sharjah.

Australia began their title defence with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka before England saw off Bangladesh by 21 runs. Megan Schutt equalled the highest wickets for a bowler in Women’s T20 World Cup history when the pace bowler returned figures of 3-12 to move level with former South African quick Shabnim Ismail on 43 wickets. Schutt’s efforts kept Sri Lanka down to 93-7, a total the Australian batters overhauled with 34 balls to spare after losing four wickets. Opener Beth Mooney, player of the tournament in the 2023 edition, hit an unbeaten 43, taking regular drink breaks to beat the heat. “In the heat it was tough,” player of the match Schutt said.

“I think ‘Moons’ lost about 16 kilos out there. I think we’ve finally acclimatised because I didn’t feel like I would die today. We’ve played in hot conditions before. It is what it is, got to suck up and get on with it.” Sri Lanka slumped to their second loss in the tournament and are still looking for their first victory against Australia in women’s T20 matches.