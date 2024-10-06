Humaima draws fans’ ire by copying style of ‘Heeramandi’

Pakistani actor Humaima Malick has drawn the ire of social media users by copying the styles of the famous web series ‘Heeramandi’.

She shared a brief video on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen performing according to the characters of the series. She also wore the similar dress.

She is also seen smoking in the video as the actors who performed in the Heeramandi.

The actor was criticized by the netizens who said she should not have copied the styles of Heeramandi’s stars.

The social media users, apart from labelling the video as inappropriate, also said she has now also turned overage and these kinds of videos do not suit her.