Salman Khan’s fees for ‘Bigg Boss 18’ exceeds ‘Jawan’ and ‘Stree 2’ budget

As Bigg Boss 18 premieres today, all eyes are on host the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who’s reportedly raking in a staggering amount per month.

According to recent reports, Salman’s fees for hosting Bigg Boss 18 surpass the budgets of several Indian blockbusters, including: ‘Baahubali,’ ‘Stree 2,’ ‘Jailer,’ ‘Dunki’ and ‘Animal.’

Salman Khan has been the face of Bigg Boss for over 15 years, becoming an integral part of the show’s success. His absence has consistently led to a dip in ratings, solidifying his position as the heart and soul of the reality show.

With ?60 per month, if Bigg Boss 18 runs for 15 weeks, Salman could potentially earn nearly ?250 crore. His fees comprise per-episode payments and a lump sum contract amount.

As fans eagerly await the grand premiere, one thing is certain – Salman Khan’s unmatched star power continues to drive the show’s success.

After missing out on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, Bollywood star Salman Khan is reportedly gearing up to return as the host for season 18. Indian media outlet Bollywoodlife, while quoting a source, said that Salman Khan will host the upcoming Bigg Boss 18 while the promo shoot for the reality show is scheduled to start soon.

Meanwhile, fans began speculating about the celebrities who would enter the iconic house to participate in the popular reality show.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor replaced Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 after reports said that the “Wanted” actor opted out of the show due to date issues.

However, Kapoor as Bigg Boss host did not sit well with the fans of the show who dubbed him the ‘worst ever host’ of Bigg Boss.