Diljit Dosanjh calls Hania on stage at London concert

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s video of calling Pakistani actor Hania Amir to the stage went viral on the social media with the netizens calling both superstars in their respective fields.

In a recently shared video on the social media, the Indian Punjab singer could be seen performing in a concert.

During his performance, the singer cast a look at Hania Amir. Upon seeing her, he stopped his performance only to bring Hania on the stage.

Hania Amir went to stage and both walked together. After a brief lull, he resumed his performance and completed his song.

He said many people see Hania on screen and they really admire her work.