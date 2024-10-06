Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh’s dating rumours go viral again

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has always been in the news for his successful films and also personal life.

For past few years, there has been a lot of talk about his rumoured relationship with actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who starred with him in the movie Dangal.

While Aamir has been married twice and is currently single, rumors about him and Fatima keep resurfacing. So, what’s going on?

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh first worked together in the 2016 movie Dangal, where Fatima played Aamir’s on-screen daughter. The movie was a huge hit and their bond became the talk of the town.

Since then, people have noticed the two together at various events, sparking rumors about a closer relationship. Some reports even suggested that Aamir’s second marriage to Kiran Rao ended because of his relationship with Fatima. However, both Aamir and Fatima have never commented on these rumors publicly.

And now, the rumors have picked up again. On October 2, 2024, Aamir Khan was seen visiting his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s house after her father passed away. Many photos and videos of Aamir surfaced online, but what caught everyone’s attention was Fatima’s presence at the family gathering.

As expected, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumors. Reddit, in particular, saw a lot of discussions about Aamir and Fatima’s relationship. While some think there’s nothing more than a mentor-student bond, others believe there could be something more.