Gigi, Brody Jenner, Erin Foster and Katharine McPhee share the same family tree

Every family has its own rhythm and David Foster’s kids seem to be in harmony.?He has quite a few of them, too. The Grammy winner has five daughters-Allison Jones, 54; Amy S. Foster, 51; Sara Foster, 43; Erin Foster, 42; and Jordan Foster, 39-as well as one son, 3-year-old Rennie Foster.

“All five of them are great,” David told People about his adult daughters in January, later adding, “They’ve embraced Rennie and it’s actually great.”

The musician has spent several decades composing his happy family. Just 20 when his eldest Allison was born, David placed her for adoption, the two later reconnecting when she was an adult. Years later, he welcomed Amy with his first wife BJ Cook as well as Sara, Erin and Jordan with his second wife Rebecca Dyer.

David then went on to tie the knot with Linda Thompson in 1991-becoming stepdad to her sons Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner-followed 20 years later by Yolanda Hadid, who is mom to kids Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid. However, those unions eventually ended, and after years spent solo, he began dueting with now-wife Katharine McPhee, whom he wed in 2019 and is mom to son Rennie.

“I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won’t be around when he’s 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe,” the 74-year-old added to People in January 2023. “I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that’s not a bad trade-off. I hope so.”