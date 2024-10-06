Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, October 07, 2024


Kim Kardashian defends Lyle and Erik, calls for prison release

Kim Kardashian is speaking out in support of Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez. Amid renewed interest in the brothers’ 1989 killings of their parents, José Menendez and Kitty Menendez-which is chronicled in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story-the reality star explained why she feels the brothers’ life sentences should be “reconsidered.” “I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters,” she declared in an NBC News op-edpublished Oct. 3. “They are kind, intelligent, and honest men.” The SKIMS founder-who met with the brothers at their San Diego prison Sept. 21 alongside Monsters star Cooper Koch-also highlighted Lyle and Erik’s “exemplary” records in prison, adding that at least two dozen of their family members have called for their release. “When I visited the prison three weeks ago,” Kim wrote, “one of the wardens told me he would feel comfortable having them as neighbors.” While the Kardashians star called for a reevaluation of the brothers’ case-in which they were found guilty of first degree murder following two jury trials-she did not absolve them of their misdeeds. “The killings are not excusable. I want to make that clear,” the 43-year-old added. “Nor is their behavior before, during or after the crime.

Submit a Comment