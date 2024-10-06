Sham and Cosmetic Exercise in IIOJK

The political landscape in IIOJK has been fraught with tension and controversy amidst the recent elections in the region. The Kashmir issue has been one of the most enduring and complex disputes in South Asia which is globally recognized as a conflict that should be resolved in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the will of Kashmiri people. UNSC Resolution 47 was adopted on April 21, 1948, which emphasized the need for a plebiscite to ascertain the will of the people regarding their future-whether to join Pakistan or India. UN-supervised plebiscite is the only acceptable solution for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their future. However, a plebiscite has not yet been done even after 76 years paving the way for the Indian barbarianism in the region.

The political dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir have been tumultuous since BJP revoked its special status. This move was met with widespread protests and unrest leading to a significant decline in political engagement among local people. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing its first assembly elections in a decade following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. These elections are designed to project an image of normalcy, peace and democracy while suppressing dissenting voices.

The electoral process has been marred significantly by demographic manipulation, delimitation, gerrymandering, provision of extensive powers to lieutenant governance and undue influence from state authorities.

BJP has heavily manipulated the political landscape of the region by altering the demographic composition aimed at offsetting the Muslim majority.

BJP has heavily manipulated the political landscape of the region by altering the demographic composition aimed at offsetting the Muslim majority. Approximately 3.2 million domicile certificates have been issued to non-residents facilitating settlement in IIOJK.

The delimitation process has further raised concerns about fair representation. The allocation of assembly seats has been disproportionately skewed in favour of Jammu with 6 additional seats granted to this region compared to only 1 for Kashmir. This blatant manipulation is clearly an attempt to create a Hindu majority in the assembly while undermining the democratic representation of the Valley’s predominantly Muslim population.

Furthermore, 22 constituencies have been redrawn with the claims of gerrymandering favouring Hindu dominance in electoral politics and further entrenching the BJP’s political power in the region. This redistricting is raising alarms about the rationality and fairness of such changes, especially given that 81% of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are concentrated in Jammu.

The current political structure grants significant powers to the Lieutenant Governor of IIOJK, including extensive administrative control over police and public order. This centralization undermines the authority of any newly elected Chief Minister, which will effectively curtail local governance. Additionally, five assembly seats have been reserved for nomination by the Lieutenant Governor-3 for migrants and 2 for Pandits. This will further consolidate the control over legislative processes and open doors for manipulation by ruling parties.

Conducting elections in a heavily militarized environment casts doubt on their legitimacy. Around one million security personnel are deployed across IIOJK, these so-called elections seem like a military exercise rather than a genuine democratic process. This militarization not only intimidates voters but also belies claims of normalcy in the region.

The absence of a level playing field is evident through various tactics employed by fascist Indian authorities. There have been widespread reports of arbitrary arrests and prolonged detentions targeting political leaders associated with separatist movements. Approximately 48 leaders from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have been imprisoned under stringent laws such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). These laws enable long-term detention without trial, creating an environment where dissent is systematically suppressed. Authorities have reportedly coerced APHC leaders into diluting their demands or abandoning their political stances altogether. Such tactics not only violate basic democratic principles but also highlight the oppressive environment surrounding these elections. BJP has strategically introduced numerous independent candidates-over 40% (360+ candidates) out of 908 candidates. There are five independent candidates per seat in Kashmir, which complicates voting dynamics and undermines cohesive political representation for Muslim constituents. The dirty mind of the BJP has also brought proxies like the Apni Party, Mission statehood, Nationalist statehood, and Ikjutt Jammu to further split the Muslim vote. This fragmentation dilutes the voting power of Muslims who constitute a significant portion of the electorate in Kashmir Valley.

The 2024 state assembly elections in IIOJK are steeped in controversy, characterized by manipulation, coercion, and systemic disenfranchisement by the fascist regime of Narendra Modi. The combination of demographic engineering, disproportionate representation, militarization, and suppression of dissent paints a grim picture for democracy in IIOJK. Until genuine efforts are made to address political freedoms and fair electoral processes, the legitimacy of any electoral process will remain highly questionable. True democratic principles must be upheld by respecting the rights and will of the people of IIOJK, which is only possible through the UN plebiscite not by this sham & cosmetic exercise.

