Lt Col among six troops martyred in Waziristan clash with terrorists

Six soldiers were martyred and as many TTP terrorists killed in North Waziristan as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO), the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), six Khawarij (TTP terrorists) were neutralised during an exchange of fire that took place between the security forces and terrorists on the night of October 4/5 in Spinwam general area of North Waziristan.

The statement said that as many “brave” soldiers including Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, who was leading the troops, were martyred.

The five soldiers who “paid the ultimate sacrifice” were identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah, Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman, Lance Naik Shahid Ullah , Lance Naik Yusaf Ali and Sepoy Jameel Ahmed.

In another statement, ISPR said that two Khawarij were killed, including “ring leader Attaullah, also known as Mehran” as law enforcement agencies conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Charbagh general area of Swat.

Attaullah was “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police Vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on 22 September 2024”, it added.

ISPR said sanitisation operations were being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists, adding that “security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Later in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday along with senior army and civil officers and soldiers offered funeral prayers for the six martyrs at the Peshawar Garrison.

The bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native towns where they will be buried with full military honors. “These sacrifices of our martyrs sustain our resolve and courage in the ongoing war against terrorism, the ISPR said.” In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for killing six terrorists in a successful operation.

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred and prayed prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah and expressed condolences to their families. The entire nation salutes the martyrs, the prime minister added. He said the Pakistan Army had made unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan has lately witnessed a sharp uptick in the number of attacks targeting security forces, other law enforcement agencies, and security checkpoints, particularly in Balochistan and KP. Attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.