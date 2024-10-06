Pakistan’s ‘first MERS CoV patient’ had in fact viral infection: official

A patient in Rawalpindi, initially suspected of contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), was confirmed to have a viral infection instead, according to Dr Tahir Rizvi, Medical Superintendent of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

Muhammad Ameen, a 55-year-old resident of Kharian, had recently returned from a Middle Eastern country a month prior to his hospitalisation.

MERS-CoV, distinct from COVID-19, is a viral respiratory illness first identified in 2012 and reported in 27 countries. Dr Rizvi stated that tests showed no detection of MERS-CoV in the patient, who has since been discharged after recovering and testing negative.

Following initial concerns regarding Ameen’s condition, at least 40 family members were tested for the virus. Ameen was admitted to BBH on September 5, where he spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in isolation.

While the mortality rate for MERS-CoV is approximately 36%, this figure may be inflated due to underreported mild cases. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, with severe cases leading to respiratory distress, particularly in individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes or chronic lung disease.

Diagnosis typically requires laboratory testing of respiratory samples, but early detection can be challenging due to nonspecific symptoms resembling other respiratory infections. Human-to-human transmission is linked to delays in recognising symptoms and implementing isolation measures, emphasising the importance of swift responses to potential cases.