French president calls to stop weapon delivery to Israel for use in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged a halt to arms deliveries to Israel, which has been criticized over the conduct of its retaliatory operation in Gaza. “I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza,” Macron told broadcaster France Inter, adding that France was not sending any arms to Israel. Macron reiterated his concern over the conflict in Gaza that is continuing despite repeated calls for a ceasefire. “I think we are not being heard,” he said. “I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel,” he said, adding that the conflict was leading to “hatred.” Macron also said avoiding an escalation in Lebanon was a “priority.” “Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza,” he added.