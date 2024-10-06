Vawda issues cryptic warning to KP CM on social media

Senator Faisal Vawda has issued a cryptic message on social media regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest in Islamabad on Saturday, employing ambiguous language that appears to criticize certain individuals. Without naming anyone specifically, Vawda used the terms “cat and mouse” to allude to his criticism, stating, “History has been made; brave warriors, Mr Dandapur, have fled like a mouse, hiding in the trunk of a car.” He further commented that, on the other side, those wearing red socks and hats proved to be “mice and cats” unable to capture him. Vawda concluded his message by stating, “Brother, this approach won’t work.” His comments have stirred speculation about the underlying political tensions in the ongoing protests.