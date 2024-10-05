‘World Teacher’s day’: Pakistani teachers honoured with tributes

The Pakistanis joined the global community in paying rich tributes to their teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day, who have dedicated their lives to shaping young minds, nurturing growth and inspiring futures where social media platforms were witnessed filled with heartfelt messages, inspiring quotes and digital tributes.

The World Teachers Day serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role the teachers play in transforming lives.

The teachers are the backbone of education, fostering growth, promoting social mobility and empowering students to become active citizens, according to a report aired on the state PTV news channel. “Teaching is not just a profession, it is a passion. Teachers’ dedication and expertise have inspired countless generations”, said an educator. Students are sharing their personal stories of how their teachers inspired them to pursue their dreams.

“My teacher’s guidance helped me overcome my struggles,” said Ayesha, a student. World Teachers’ Day pays tribute to selfless educators who go above and beyond to ensure students’ success, said a citizen of Lahore while paying honour to his teacher.

“To my incredible teacher, thank you for guiding me through thick and thin. You are the best,” Jawad Ahmed shared a personalized digital card on the Facebook group. “Teachers like you make learning an adventure! Thank you for being an amazing educator”, Ayesha Siddiqui also shared digital card with photo on whatsapp group and pay tributes. “Teachers are the backbone of our education system. Thank you for all that you do”, another student on Instagram shared an e-card.

The role of teachers and their importance in building a prosperous society cannot be ignored in any way and teachers deserve utmost respect and regard at all levels, said an education consultant. Ayesha Siddiqa, Education Expert said that teachers play a vital role in developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills in students. We must invest in teacher training and development programs.

Dr. Faisal Bari, Education Consultant added that Pakistan’s education sector faces numerous challenges, but our teachers remain committed to providing quality education. We must support them through policy reforms and resource allocation. Sadia Hussain, Education Specialist also said that teachers’ Day celebrations should translate into tangible benefits for educators, such as improved working conditions, professional development opportunities, and competitive salaries.

Munir Ahmed, Education Consultant in Facebook post also honoured that Pakistani teachers deserve appreciation for their selflessness and passion. We must work towards creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation and excellence in teaching.

Bangladesh Official

A nostalgic testament from a student Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed a retired Additional Secretary of the Bangladesh Government, who called Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 home from 1969 to 1971. Though fate took him to Bangladesh in 1971, his affection for his school and teachers endured. On World Teachers’ Day, Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed who is former Editor of Bangladesh Quarterly, currently working as a columnist for the Dhaka-based ‘The Financial Express’ also showed his deepest gratitude in this special message “Remembering My Teachers at Islamabad Model School for Boys I have wonderful memories of my alma-mater ‘Islamabad Model School for Boys’ (IMS), later called Islamabad College for Boys – G-6/3 (ICB)”.

“My encounter with one of the IMS teachers happened even before I got admitted to the school in April 1969. That was when the then sports teacher of the school saved my life by taking me to the nearby Poly Clinic on his motorcycle when I was profusely bleeding from the head after accidentally hit by a stone on the playing ground of the school. That teacher even escorted me to my home after I was treated at the Poly Clinic” he mentioned.

“Later, when I joined class six of IMS at the start of the 1969 academic year, I encountered many wonderful teachers who wielded enormous influence in my life and career. They included our dynamic and upright principal Mr. H. H. Siddiqui, who was one of the most inspirational figures and eloquent speakers that I ever met. Then there was our hugely handsome class teacher Mr Fazle Rahim – who infused much-needed confidence in me about my mathematical skills; the stylish and sports-minded geography teacher Mr Subhanullah – who was good in both Urdu and Bengali – always making us feel at home in his presence and actively engaging with us even in the playing-field.

He said then there were the outstanding English teachers – the phenomenal Mr Jinnah and the legendary Mr Robson- whose pronunciations were as good as any native Englishmen; the demure Mr Iftekharuddin another UK-trained teacher who took us to the golden realm of history, heritage and civilization; the vibrant religious studies cum civics teachers Mr Irshad and Mr Arif who were always ready to explain everything to us most candidly and conversationally; the philosopher-like Easy-Urdu teacher Mr Jan-e-Alam who himself was a distinguished poet; and the empathetic house-master Mr Shamsi who was a caring and father-like figure to many of us.

“I am eternally grateful to my IMS teachers, as I can still earn a living as a freelance translator cum writer even in my retired life because of a strong foundation in English that was laid during my school years” he remembered.

He recalled that many other students of Bangladesh origin at IMS did even better than me. They included the ex-Foreign

Secretary of Bangladesh late Mijarul Quayes, high-ranking IMF/IFC officials S M Tareq, Syed Akhtar Mahmud and Reza Kibria, former CEO of GSK-Bangladesh and GSK-Pakistan Azizul Huq, and many others.

“It is because of the edifice that was laid at our wonderful alma mater that many of us could shine in life. Our gratitude, love and respect for our IMS teachers are bound to last forever till we land on the other side of the rainbow. May the Almighty Allah continue to shower His immense blessings and mercy on them all”.