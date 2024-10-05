ANF foils Ice smuggling attempt

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) successfully foiled a major methamphetamine (ice) smuggling attempt at the Chakri Motorway Toll Plaza on Saturday.

Acting on verified intelligence, ANF officers intercepted a Hino truck and arrested its driver.

During the search, 10 kilograms of methamphetamine were discovered expertly concealed inside two batteries installed in the truck.

In total, four packets of ice, each weighing 2.5 kilograms, were recovered.

The ANF stated that it remains fully aware of the evolving and innovative methods that smugglers use to traffic drugs.

This latest operation highlights the force’s effectiveness in countering these tactics.

“This is a significant achievement in our ongoing battle against the smuggling of methamphetamine,” an ANF spokesperson remarked. The force remains steadfast in its mission to protect society, particularly the youth, from the harmful effects of drugs.

A case has been registered against the suspect under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations are underway.