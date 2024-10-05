Teachers real architects of society: CM Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that teachers are the real architects of society, tasked with spreading the light of knowledge and nurturing the new generation. In her message on World Teacher Day, being celebrated on Saturday, she paid glowing tribute to educators, stressing their pivotal role in society. The CM expressed deep respect for all teachers, stating that the act of educating is a sacred duty, akin to a lamp illuminating the darkness of ignorance. She highlighted that teachers provide new dimensions to human minds through knowledge and the arts, declaring that those who teach with dedication and passion are the true heroes of society. The chief minister remarked that teachers do not merely deliver lessons; they impart the art of transforming dreams into reality. Acknowledging her own journey, the CM stated that she could not forget the significant influence of her teachers on her life. CM Maryam Nawaz affirmed the importance and dignity of teachers, committing to their welfare and well-being. She emphasised that in reality, every day is dedicated to honoring the contributions of teachers who shape the future.