Lahore almost sealed off

In a bid to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest, authorities have sealed off all roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan with containers, bringing parts of the city to a standstill. Police and Rangers have been deployed throughout Lahore, as the provincial government ramps up preparations to thwart the demonstration.

According to reports, containers have been placed at key locations, including the city’s exit routes, the railway station, and bus terminals, with additional blockades around Minar-e-Pakistan. Water cannons, prisoner vans, and a heavy police presence have been stationed at Babu Sabu Interchange and Thokar Niaz Baig.

The government’s hardline stance comes with the enforcement of Section 144, warning that any violations will be met with strict action. Over 250 PTI workers have already been detained, and traffic congestion has worsened as the motorway closure forces vehicles onto the GT Road, causing delays for travelers.

All routes into Lahore, including those from Kasur, Thokar Niaz Baig, and Canal Road, have been sealed. PTI’s announcement of holding a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, coinciding with the party founder’s birthday, has prompted citizens to scale back their activities, fearing disruptions.

Lahore police, with support from Anti-Riot Forces, are on high alert, setting up camps at key sites, including Azadi Flyover. Containers have also been placed near Data Darbar to block any potential unrest. Despite PTI’s plans, the city administration has yet to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the event.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran has warned citizens against violating Section 144, stressing that any attempts to disrupt public order will lead to arrests and legal action. The DIG emphasized the police’s commitment to protecting public and private property, ensuring peace throughout the city.

The call for protests in Lahore has led to disruptions in the city’s public transport services, with the Metro bus service partially restricted and Lorry Adda’s inter-city bus operations completely halted.

In response to the protests, Metro bus services are now being operated on a limited route. The buses are running between Gajjumata and MAO College, while the section from MAO to Shahdara remains suspended due to road blockages.

Containers have been placed at key entry and exit points of the city, affecting traffic flow and hindering public transportation. Meanwhile, the Orange Line train service has been fully restored and is operating normally despite the ongoing protests.

However, Lorry Adda’s bus service has been completely shut down as authorities have closed all major roads leading in and out of Lahore.

The disruption of public transport is a direct result of the city’s preventive measures to control the PTI-led protests, which have seen heavy police deployment and the placement of barricades around protest hotspots like Minar-e-Pakistan and Shahdara.

Containers have been placed on key roads, including Lower Mall, Greater Iqbal Park, Ravi Road, and Shahdara. Roads around Azadi Chowk, Badami Bagh, Bhati Gate, and Minar-e-Pakistan are also blocked. The containers have sealed off all main entry and exit points in Lahore, restricting general traffic.

In preparation for the protests, heavy police force has started reaching the main highways, with over 10,000 police personnel, including the anti-riot force, deployed across Lahore to maintain peace and order.