Marriyum discusses smart agriculture with Australian HC

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins to discuss a range of issues including agri-mechanisation, smart agriculture, sports development, aquaculture, shrimp farming, women’s inclusion in the national workforce, green ammonia, smog control measures, carbon financing, and wildlife conservation and restoration.

She told the high commissioner that under the farmer-friendly vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a pilot project would be launched to export five varieties of lentils, including moringa, as an incentive-based initiative. To promote smart agriculture, the government was establishing an agriculture mall, which would provide fertilisers, machinery, and seeds. She emphasised the need for Australian technical support to introduce new practices and innovations in agriculture.

The Punjab senior minister said the Punjab government had been taking proactive measures since March to eliminate all forms of smoke emissions in an effort to combat smog. One per cent of the budget for every construction project had been allocated for plantation efforts to improve the air quality index. The education, transport, energy, and agriculture departments are actively engaged in this fight against smog, she added.

She mentioned that public awareness campaigns about wildlife conservation were being conducted through combing operations. Australian technology is being utilised in Punjab’s wildlife sector, and drone surveillance is ongoing to protect and restore forests.

Regarding aquaculture, she announced that a pilot project for shrimp farming had been initiated on 100 acres in Muzaffargarh, with an expected production of 100 tons annually. Additionally, hockey stadiums, grounds, and gymnasiums are being constructed at the union council level.