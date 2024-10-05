UAE Ambassador inaugurates art exhibition

On the 10th day of the ongoing “World Culture Festival Karachi” organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, an art exhibition titled “The Legacy, Vision of the Old Masters & Contemporary Painters of Pakistan” was held at the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Archives, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. UAE’s Consul General in Karachi, Bakheet Atiq Al Rumaithi, was also present on the occasion. UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi expressed his pleasure at attending the beautiful exhibition. He said that and have organized an incredible festival in Karachi. Art is a global language, and 40 countries are participating in this festival.

The Provincial Minister for Culture has also supported the event’s organization.” He added, “I appreciate Pakistani artists who were also present at the Dubai Art Festival. The young generation of Pakistan is very talented, and there should be exchanges between artists from Pakistan and the UAE. I am grateful to the media for showcasing the festival worldwide, and I hope that in the future, you will see joint projects between Pakistani and Emirati artists.” Provincial Minister for Culture stated that we welcome the UAE Ambassador to Karachi; his presence is an honor for us. We will also organize visits to historical sites and buildings in Karachi. Due to the World Cultural Festival Karachi, our soft image is being projected globally.”

He added that the UAE and Pakistan share brotherly relations, and we have requested an easing of visa policies because Dubai is a beautiful place to visit. We are also planning to hold a culture festival in Dubai. Whenever floods hit Pakistan, we found the Emirati Consul General standing with us. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, said that it is an honor for the Arts Council that the UAE Ambassador participated in our festival. I got the idea for this festival from the 2017 World Culture Summit. We have asked the UAE government for their intellectual support. Pakistan and the UAE have longstanding relations, and the Sindh government has provided full support for organizing this festival.”