Faysal Bank and Habib University to Launch ‘Fintech Innovation Hackathon’

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, has joined forces with Habib University, to introduce an exciting ‘Fintech Innovation Hackathon”. This Hackathon is aimed at addressing the evolving challenges within the digital payments landscape. With this initiative, FBL aims to tap into the perspectives of the Gen-Z audience, encouraging young innovators to apply their creativity and critical thinking to develop tangible, real-world solutions.

This collaboration of FBL with Pakistan’s premier liberal arts and sciences institution; Habib University provides a platform for emerging thinkers to test their ideas in a practical environment whilst helping shape the future of digital payments in Pakistan. It also aligns with Faysal Bank’s corporate ethos of nurturing talent and driving transformative initiatives that generate meaningful impact, both for its customers and for the wider society.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Amin Ur Rahman, Chief Digital Officer at Faysal Bank, highlighted the bank’s commitment to forward-thinking Innovation. “At Faysal Bank, we are dedicated to fostering creativity and developing solutions that enhance user experiences. There is no better way to achieve this than through a hackathon, where tomorrow’s financial customers design their own solutions for the challenges they face as an end-user,” Rahman stated.

In attendance was Dr. Aamir Hassan, Vice President Academic Affairs at Habib University, who added, “At Habib University, student success lies at the core of our Mission. Partnering with Faysal Bank, one of the leading institutions in the banking industry, provides our students with a unique opportunity to tackle real-world challenges and showcase their potential as future innovators and problem solvers. This collaboration is not only valuable for solving industry problems but also a significant step towards fostering meaningful, long-term Industry-Academia partnerships – a crucial need in today’s rapidly evolving world’.

This partnership exemplifies Habib University’s reparative mission of nurturing thoughtful and engaged students and the Faysal Bank Ltd. focus on fostering a culture of innovation and building sustainable Shariah-compliant solutions for the digital economy.