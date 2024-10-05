Djokovic ‘shakes rust off’ to make third round of Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic said it took time to “get the rust off” as he fought through two tiebreaks to make his way into the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday. The Serbian beat American Alex Michelsen in a thrilling two-set match that finished 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (11/9).

Meanwhile Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz showed why they were top in the world as they raced through to the next stage with confident straight-set wins. Sinner dispatched Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-1, 6-4, while Alcaraz made short work of China’s Shang Juncheng, winning 6-2, 6-2. Four-time Shanghai champion Djokovic did not have it quite so easy against 43rd ranked Michelsen. Introduced as the “Greatest Of All Time” as he walked onto the court, he received a rapturous welcome from the packed stadium.