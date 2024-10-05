Hania gets asked a hilarious question from ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ fans in London

All over the world, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ fans are more than invested in Mustafa and Sharjeena and are eager to know how their story will unfold – a little proof of the same is a hilarious encounter Hania Aamir had with a fan at the London concert.

On Friday, Pakistan’s very own star performer Hania Aamir was spotted at the sold-out London show of Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour at O2 Arena.

She was caught up by the global fandom of ‘KMKT’ and Sharjeena, who asked her about attending the gig without her on-screen husband Mustafa. In a rather light-hearted encounter, the person even held her accountable for attending the concert, despite the couple’s financial strain in the play.

Without saying anything, Aamir simply maintained her contagious smile in response to the fan’s adorable complaint.

The clip is now viral across social media platforms and proves how emotionally invested #MusJeena fans are in the couple and their way forward.

Apart from Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, the blockbuster serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ boasts an ensemble star cast, with the likes of Emmad Irfani, Naeema Butt, Maya Khan, Bushra Ansari, Javed Sheikh, Tauseeq Haider and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi among others.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.