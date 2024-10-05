Uncharted Territory

Pakistan is yet to experience even a brief calm as its long, hot summer of protests continues. There appears no end to the ongoing tussle between the opposition and Islamabad, diminishing the former’s hard-won political mandate in its citadel to a rubber stamp. Friday witnessed a flurry of strict security measures with highways blocked, communication networks suspended, educational institutions closed and life literally paralysed in the federal capital as the government sought to deter Imran Khan’s followers from reaching D-Chowk.

The state’s high-handedness against the constitutionally protected right to protest has frequently drawn the ire of human rights organisations in the last few months. It does not take a genius to argue how the government needs to rethink its policies, which have not solved any of its problems. However, we would also do well to remember that the prolonged and standing-at-the-cusp-of-anarchy cat-and-mouse game comes at a steep cost to the people as well as the economy.

Both sides are escalating their confrontations, and the situation seems to be heading towards a dangerous path. If the PTI leadership wishes to perpetuate confusion through repeated challenges on the government’s authority, the treasury benches are not in a forgiving mood. Two heated press conferences by firebrand senators – one heading the interior ministry and another, former confidante and now frenemy of Mr Khan – gave a whiff of something far more concerning brewing away from the common eye. There are many who condemn CM Ali Amin Gandapur for sidestepping national interests despite being a part of the federation during a time when Pakistan needs the greatest show of unity to make a positive impression on the international stage. Nevertheless, it would be naive to ignore the fact that we are knee-deep in uncharted waters.

The novelty of this crisis comes from the conquest between those standing behind the wheel but fighting for their legitimacy and those who claim to be the cornered tigers; their roar growing louder and ignorant of everything around them. It is still uncertain where this confrontation will lead us. For the sake of the ordinary men and women forced to pay the price of these musical chairs, these pages can only request the political forces to play politics, not power games, at least, until the country is in a shape to stomach their shenanigans. To see the smallest glimmer of hope from positive economic indicators fade away just because the leadership was more interested in the status quo than the survival of the 252 million is, for lack of a better word, disappointing. *