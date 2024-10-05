Is Democracy a Mirage in Kashmir?

The election phase of the state assembly elections in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has been completed on 1st October. However, this event is shrouded in controversy and skepticism. These elections happened five years after the BJP government took direct control of the region by suspending the state legislature. This move has raised questions on the fairness and true purpose of these elections.

The total population of Jammu & Kashmir is approximately 15 million, but there are significant disparities in the region. The Kashmir Valley with the population of 8.9 Million, is predominantly Muslims, while Jammu, with 6.1 Million residents has a Hindu majority.

The recent electoral process, involving 8.8 million voters, is seen by many as a “sham” and a cosmetic exercise, designed to create a false sense of normalcy and legitimacy in the region.

In recent years, there have been significant demographic changes in Jammu. The government has issued 3.2 million domicile certificates to non-residents, which was a delibrate attempt to reduce the Muslim majority in the Kashmir Valley.

Moreover, the state assembly seats have been unfairly increased, with Jammu gaining six new seats while the Kashmir Valley only got one. This political map change favors the Hindu-majority areas. Critics argued that this gerrymandering, which involved redrawing of 22 constituencies, has undermined the democratic process and skewed the political balance in the region.

The allocation of five seats to the Lt Governor for nomination, including three for migrants and two for Pandits, increased chances of manipulative space for BJP. This, coupled with the fact that 81.25 percent of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) seats are in Jammu, enhances the potential for managing a majority in the elections.

The elections in Jammu & Kashmir were conducted in a heavily militarized environment, with around one million security forces deployed, making the process resemble a military exercise rather than a democratic one.

Moreover, the extensive administrative powers given to the Lt Governor, including control over police, public order, and all India service transfers and postings, significantly limit the powers of the newly elected Chief Minister. Adding to this, the fact that the last census was conducted in 2011 and no fresh census has been carried out in over 13 years further exposes the myth of stability in IIOJK.

The BJP has also brought forward several proxy parties to divide the Muslim vote. Out of 908 candidates contesting the elections, over 40 percent were independents, many of whom are believed to be backed by the BJP and security forces to split the Muslim vote. This manipulation of the electoral process raises serious concerns about the fairness of the elections.

Indian authorities have always used tactics such as arbitrary arrests, prolonged detentions, and pressure to coerce All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders into abandoning their stance or diluting their demands. The APHC is banned, and approximately 48 leaders are in illegal custody, imprisoned under stringent laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which allow for detention without trial. This lack of level playing field further questions the legitimacy of the elections.

While Modi urged the Kashmiris to vote for “Strengthening the Festival of Democarcy”, the tactics employed by the BJP government itself fly in the face of the principles of democracy. The international community must recognize the need for a UN-supervised plebiscite to truly resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of its people. Until then, any electoral exercise in the region will remain under a cloud of doubt and skepticism.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer and Columnist and can be reached at rakhshandamehtab@gmail.com