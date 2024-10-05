Punjab CM lays foundation of first govt-run autism school

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has laid the foundation of Pakistan’s first government autism school.

Punjab CM visited the autism school model and she was briefed about the first autism school.

The first autism school will include ground and first floor, having 11 class rooms for junior section and 10 for senior section.

The ground floor would have cubical speech session, 10 classrooms, a therapy room, a pre-vocational training room, a daily living activity room and a computer room. Three class rooms, multi-purpose hall, committee room, library, and resource room will be built for the first floor. Autism schools would have capacity to construct additional two floors for the future use.

Security wall, fire alarm, telephone exchange, over header reservoir would be installed in the autism school.

The construction of an autism school will be completed in one year on the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz. Punjab CM has directed immediate recruitment of autism experts and preparation of projects with the consultation of experts.

Maryam Nawaz asserted that autistic children deserved kindness, empathy and love and the first school of autism was very close to her heart.

Separately, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has called for land records of various departments.

Punjab CM chaired a session to review revenue targets of the first quarter and commended departments for achieving revenue goals.

She was also directed to devise a plan for effective use of government land.

Punjab CM also approved the extension of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) for various districts of the province, making ADCD and ACs independent in the PRA affairs.

Maryam Nawaz also instructed for planning to increase financial resources of the province.

She directed to compile authentic data of restaurants, marriage halls and bakeries across the province.

Maryam asserted that collection of revenue would be increased without imposing tax on the public and tax deposited in government treasury would be used for public welfare.

She stressed serving the public but limited financial resources were the hurdles. Timeline of PRA legal framework was set and revenue generation target would be met come what may, CM added.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, senior provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, MPA Sania Ashiq, Principal Secretary were present in the session. Chief Secretary, senior member Board of Revenue, Irrigation secretaries, Finance, Mine and Mineral, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control and other officials also attended the session.