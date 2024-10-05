Australian HC meets Nawaz, discusses bilateral cooperation

Australian High Commissioner (HC) Neil Hawkins called on Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest. The meeting stressed the need to expand cooperation between both countries in trade, education, IT and agriculture sectors. Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan and Australia’s partnership is very important and we laud Australia’s cooperation.” He said business-friendly environment was being provided in Pakistan to facilitate investment activities. Nawaz said, “We want to benefit from Australia’s experience in IT and agriculture sectors.” The Australian high commissioner said efforts were being made to further promote ties with Pakistan.