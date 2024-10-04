Mera Pyara ‘team reunites missing girl with family

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab’s special initiative “Mera Pyara” team has successfully reunited 10-year-old Mafia, who had been missing for 17 days, with her family in Sharaqpur. According to a spokesperson, the child was initially transferred to Bilquis Edhi Homes after her family could not be located. The “Mera Pyara” team, during their visit to Bilquis Edhi Homes to collect data on missing children, found that the girl was unable to recall her home address due to stress and mental strain. Inspector Faheema Zeeshan and the traffic police team conducted multiple follow-up sessions and eventually traced her family. The child’s relatives expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, IG Punjab, and CTO Lahore. In recognition of their efforts, CTO Amara Athar announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the team, urging the public to utilize the “Mera Pyara” feature on the Punjab Police app to report missing individuals.