Lawyer who threatened CJP remanded

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has granted a four-day physical remand for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Mustafin Kazmi, following accusations of misbehaving with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The ruling was delivered by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra during a court hearing on Friday.

Kazmi was presented before the court, represented by lawyers Emaan Mazari and Rizwan, among others. During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Naveed read out the First Information Report (FIR) detailing the charges against Kazmi.

The defence argued that all individuals named in the FIR were lawyers, to which the prosecutor responded, “No one is above the law.”

Judge Supra questioned who has the authority to determine who is above the law, following which the prosecutor requested a nine-day physical remand for Kazmi. However, the court approved a four-day remand and adjourned the case until October 8.

Kazmi’s arrest came following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards Chief Justice Isa, leading to the current legal proceedings.

Day beofre yesterday, lawyers belonging to the PTI gathered outside the Supreme Court to protest the formation of a bench hearing the review petition on the court’s interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. Inside the courtroom, PTI’s counsel warned the bench of consequences if an unfavorable ruling was issued. Despite the noisy protest outside, the hearing of the review petition continued. The case was heard by a five-judge larger bench, also including Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel.

During the hearing, PTI’s counsel, Tayyab Mustafain Kazmi, threatened the bench, stating that 500 lawyers were protesting outside and that he would see how the bench gave the decision against the PTI. Kazmi warned the bench of dire consequences if the verdict went against his party.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa condemned the threat, asserting, “We will not tolerate insults.” He asked the lawyer if he believed the country’s institutions should be run through threats and intimidation, emphasizing his patience in the face of such behavior.

The chief justice then asked Kazmi, “How many members of parliament were sent to jail by former chief justice Saqib Nisar?” Kazmi replied that the current bench was not incorrect, adding, “The PTI is the victim in this case.”

Tayyab Mustafain Kazmi was arrested by Islamabad police on Thursday.

Kazmi was taken into custody from F-7/4 and transferred to the Secretariat Police Station following his disruptive behaviour during proceedings on Article 63-A review petitions.