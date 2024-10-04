‘Fake’ recruitments in PR uncovered

A scandal involving fake recruitments in Pakistan Railways has been uncovered, where individuals were duped into paying large sums of money by being falsely hired and assigned bogus duties. According to sources, the victims were promised jobs in Pakistan Railways and made to perform fake duties at Lahore Railway Station, Diesel Shed, and other locations. Bogus appointment letters were issued, and millions were extorted.

The Railway Police in Lahore have registered a case against the suspects, including Arsalan, Iftikhar Ahmed (Station Master), a clerk, and platform inspector Usman.

The suspects involved in the scam have fled with millions. Sources say that money transactions took place in Iftikhar Ahmed’s room at Lahore Railway Station. Arsalan, a private citizen and friend of Iftikhar Ahmed, was also involved in the scam.

The fraud came to light after victims demanded their salaries following a month of fake duties.

Upon receiving complaints from the victims, the Railway Police filed the case and have launched raids to arrest the culprits.