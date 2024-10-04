Major investment needed to realise export potential: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasised the need for significant investment to fully tap into Pakistan’s export potential, particularly by establishing processing units and storage facilities. He was speaking at the First Pakistan International Date Festival, where he expressed appreciation for the Khalifa International Award for agricultural products, and thanked the UAE Consulate for its support. He acknowledged the UAE’s cooperation in organizing the International Date Palm Festival at Expo Center Karachi, paying tribute to the farmers and traders showcasing their products. Shah highlighted that dates are one of the world’s most significant crops, known not only for their economic value but also for their rich nutritional content. Shah noted that date cultivation plays an important role in Pakistan’s agriculture, covering over 252,000 hectares. In 2022, Pakistan’s date production exceeded 730,000 tons, establishing the country’s prominence in the global date market. He further mentioned that Pakistan ranks fifth in date cultivation and is the third-largest exporter by volume, though commercially ranked ninth due to the low prices of Pakistani date products in international markets. Shah also emphasized that Pakistan’s agro-climatic zones hold significant potential for expanding date cultivation, particularly in regions like Khairpur in Sindh, Turbat and Panjgur in Balochistan, Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Muzaffargarh and Jhang in Punjab. Spearheading the initiative to introduce date cultivation in the Thar Desert, Shah noted that models from Gulf countries have been adopted to further these efforts, with collaboration from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC). Following trials, 38 varieties were reviewed, and 8 were recommended for large-scale cultivation. Shah also emphasized the need for advanced breeding programs from the Gulf, with tissue culture technology playing a key role in the spread of superior varieties. Shah highlighted PARC’s commitment to enhancing post-harvest processing and value addition, with training programs already conducted for farmers in Khairpur. To improve quality, eight solar gas hybrid dryers and 35 tunnel dryers have been installed. The First Pakistan International Date Festival, Shah said, is a testament to innovation, collaboration, and excellence.