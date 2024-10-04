Bayern look to rebound at bogey side Frankfurt

Bayern Munich travel to bogey side Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday looking to rebound having dropped points twice in the space of a week.

The Bavarians opened the season under Vincent Kompany with six straight wins, but were held to a 1-1 draw at home by champions Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday and then lost 1-0 at Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Frankfurt’s excellent start to the season means they sit just one point behind Bayern, who sit atop the Bundesliga table.

Bayern’s recent history with Frankfurt is remarkably even. In their past seven games each side have won three, with one draw.

In the corresponding fixture last season, Frankfurt dealt the previously unbeaten Bayern a telling blow, winning 5-1 to expose the vulnerabilities in a side which finished the season trophyless. The duels have been as unpredictable as they have been entertaining, often with off-field consequences.

Frankfurt upset Munich 3-1 to lift the German Cup in 2018 — after which Bayern poached Eagles’ coach Niko Kovac. Kovac’s time at Bayern was an unhappy one however and eventually came to an end in November 2019, after Frankfurt unleashed a 5-1 thrashing on the German giants.

In the 14 clashes since that cup final, one side has scored five or more goals seven times.

While Bayern’s status as Germany’s big cheese is unquestioned, Frankfurt have quietly improved on and off the park in recent decades. Bayern and Frankfurt are the only two German sides to have won a European trophy this century.

Frankfurt have played in three of the past eight German Cup finals, the same as Bayern and one more than powerhouses Borussia Dortmund.

The sides’ two top goalscorers are also neck and neck. Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush leads the league with six goals, followed by Harry Kane who has five.

Frankfurk coach Dino Toppmoeller said Wednesday “we know it’s a top game on paper, but we’re also aware of the kind of task that awaits us.”

“We’ve now earned the right to have an absolute top game ahead of us in the Bundesliga.”

Elsewhere, Dortmund face Union Berlin in the German capital on Saturday.

After a tumultuous year where they faced Real Madrid and Napoli in the Champions League but only avoided relegation on the final day, new manager Bo Svensson has made Union stable again. Union have won two and drawn two of their opening five games, conceding just three times. Also on Saturday, Leverkusen host promoted Holstein Kiel while RB Leipzig travel to Heidenheim.

One to watch: Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

With six goals and an assist in his past four matches, Serhou Guirassy has well and truly arrived at Borussia Dortmund. Despite a stunning haul of 28 goals in 28 league games last season for Stuttgart, some doubted whether Guirassy — who had previously never scored more than 12 in a campaign — could repeat the trick at Dortmund.