Judge me at the end of the season, says under-fire Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag pleaded to be given until the end of the season as Manchester United boss after needing a late Harry Maguire equaliser to salvage a 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

Ten Hag was under major pressure before the trip to Portugal after just two wins from United’s first six Premier League fixtures of the season left them languishing in 13th place in the table.

The Red Devils have also drawn their opening two Europa League games to sit 21st in the 36-team table.

“We will get there, don’t judge us in this moment,” said Ten Hag.

“Judge us in the end of the season. We will improve, we have two seasons where we achieved finals. Just wait, we will develop and progress this team.”

Ten Hag has fiercely defended his record after winning the League Cup and FA Cup in his first two seasons in charge at Old Trafford — ending United’s six-year trophy drought in the process.

A shock victory over Manchester City in last season’s FA Cup final was widely credited with saving his job despite finishing eighth in the Premier League.

But the United hierarchy could be forced to act in the upcoming international break after they travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ten Hag could not have asked for a better start in Porto as goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund put United 2-0 up inside 20 minutes.