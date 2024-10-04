Former Wallaby O’Connor signs for Canterbury Crusaders

Former Wallabies playmaker James O’Connor signed for New Zealand Super Rugby powerhouse Canterbury Crusaders Friday, with the club calling him “world-class”. The 34-year-old fly-half, who made 64 appearances for Australia, struggled with injuries last season, which saw him largely relegated to a mentoring role at the Queensland Reds. He opted out of a new contract with the Australian side, sparking interest from the 14-time Super Rugby champions who had their worst campaign in more than 20 years last season. “When we heard he was available we reached out as we thought we could offer him something new and challenging,” said Crusaders coach Rob Penney, who called O’Connor a “world-class and ambitious athlete”.