How will Adeel react once his financial fraud gets exposed? Emmad Irfani answers!

Showbiz heartthrob Emmad Irfani revealed how Adeel will respond to Rubab when his cheating and corruption get exposed to her in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’.

Emmad Irfani is basking on the success of ‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’ as he continues to sweep acclaim across borders for his effortless yet convincing portrayal of the anti-hero Adeel in the play. During his recent virtual interview with an Indian media outlet, Irfani satisfied the curiosity of the host who asked him about Adeel’s excuse to Rubab, upon being caught for his cheating and corruption in business.

Out of the given options, including if he will try to seek help from ChatGPT or if he will put the entire blame on Mustafa and Sharjeena, the actor chose the last option of the three, saying Adeel will probably try to get away with it with his charming antics for Rubab. “Knowing and playing Adeel, I think Adeel will use his charm to escape the situation,” said Irfani.

Emmad Irfani however didn’t reveal if this is what will actually happen in the play.

In response to another question, Irfani, who has previously given hits like ‘Cheekh’ and ‘Jalan’, shared that the Saba Qamar-starrer was comparatively easier for him to do than the latter, which was quite ‘challenging’. “It was really an adventurous character and controversial too. Before that I did Cheekh, so in contrast, definitely, Jalan was more challenging,” he explained.

When asked about one question he would like to ask Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ actor replied, “What is the secret of his longevity? He made his film debut in 1992 and since then has been ruling the cinema decade after decade.”

Additionally, Irfani asked his co-stars Mustafa and Aamir, the secrets of their ‘positive energy’ and ‘success’ respectively. Notably, apart from Irfani in the pivotal role of Adeel, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ is headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa, in his small-screen acting comeback and Hania Aamir.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.