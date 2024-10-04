Mahira Khan’s playful gesture for husband at event wins hearts

Celebrated actress Mahira Khan is once again winning hearts, this time for her sweet gesture towards her husband, Salim Karim, during an awards show.

During the event, the host mentioned Mahira’s history of working with some of the most iconic romantic heroes, including Shahrukh Khan, Fawad Khan and Humayun Saeed.

Teasing her, the host asked, “What’s your take on this romantic hero?” pointing towards her husband Salim, who was sitting in the audience.

Mahira’s response was both witty and heartwarming.

“Actually, the problem is that when they romance with me, a script is required, but Salim does not need a script,” she said, leaving her husband blushing and the audience cheering. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023 in a private yet fairytale ceremony, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on October 1.

At the awards event, Mahira, known for her boss-lady vibes, looked stunning in an all-black blazer as she sat in the front row beside her businessman husband.

Sharing the spotlight with veteran star Javed Sheikh, the night was a glamorous affair filled with fun and entertainment.

The adorable moment quickly went viral. For the unversed, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2017 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari, and the estranged couple shares a son, Azlan, whom they are co-parenting.