Bilawal announces support for JI’s Gaza million march

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was invited to participate in the Gaza Million March by Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, during a meeting between the two leaders.

A delegation led by Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman reached Zardari House in Islamabad for the meeting with Bilawal Bhutto.

Liaqat Baloch and Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab were also present on the occasion.

Hafiz Naeem extended the invitation to Bilawal Bhutto for the Gaza March.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, alongside Bilawal Bhutto, condemned Israel for state terrorism, highlighting its recent attack on Lebanon.

He called on the government to focus on the Gaza situation. “On October 7, we will take to the streets across the country at 12 pm to protest. Despite political differences, we must unite for Palestine,” he stated.

It is noteworthy that Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a Million March on October 7 on Embassy Road in Islamabad to express solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon.

Bilawal Bhutto, while speaking on the occasion, said that despite ideological differences, “we stand together on this issue. The whole of Pakistan must unite, political parties are not ready to shake hands due to differences, but this is a positive step forward in Pakistan’s politics.”

He also assured Hafiz Naeem that PPP would support Jamaat-e-Islami on this issue, and that together, “we will send a message to the world that we stand with the people of Gaza.”