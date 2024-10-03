Dr Zakir Naik walks off the stage during Islamabad event

Dr Zakir Naik was invited as the chief guest at an event hosted by Pakistan Sweet Home, an institution for orphans. During the event, he spoke and answered questions from the audience. However, at the end of the program, when Sweet Home Chairman Zamurrad Khan called girls on stage to present shields to them, Dr. Zakir Naik stepped down from the stage. He explained that these girls were na-mahram to him, and he could not present the shields to them. This moment was captured in a video that went viral on social media. Dr Zakir Naik then proceeded to present the shields to the boys from the stage. He later told Zamurrad Khan that he should not physically touch the girls, as they are non-mahram. Dr Zakir Naik arrived in Islamabad on September 30 for a short visit, after which he travelled to Karachi to attend various events and address gatherings.