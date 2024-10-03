Six migrants killed by Mexican soldiers during highway chase

Soldiers chasing suspicious vehicles on a highway in Mexico opened fire and killed six migrants, the defense ministry said Wednesday. The patrol found 33 migrants from countries including Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India and Pakistan, it said, without specifying the nationalities of those killed in the incident late Tuesday in southern Chiapas state. The killing happened on the same day that Claudia Sheinbaum took office as Mexico’s new president with a vow to respect human rights and avoid repression by security forces. The two soldiers who opened fire have been removed from their duties pending an investigation, according to a statement. It said the patrol saw a vehicle — followed by two flatbed trucks like those used by criminals — traveling at high speed and apparently attempting to flee. “Military personnel reported hearing gunshots, so two soldiers activated their weapons, stopping one of the flatbed trucks,” the statement said. Four of the migrants died at the scene while two of the 12 injured lost their lives at the hospital, it added. The 17 migrants who were unharmed were handed over to the immigration authorities, the statement said. According to a police report, soldiers chased a truck after it failed to stop at an army checkpoint, firing gunshots to try to stop it.